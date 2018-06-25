A Fine Gael Minister who supported the repeal movement has said mass in her local parish after the priest failed to show up.

Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan was due to do a reading at the Church of St Therese in Mount Merrion in Dublin on Saturday evening, but ended up saying the whole mass instead.

But according to the Irish Independent, Deputy Madigan didn't read the Gospel or perform the consecration of bread and wine, because they can only be carried out by a priest.