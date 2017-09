Judges have told the government they are struggling to get by on six figure salaries.

The Association of Judges says its concerned at a delay in pay restoration for its members.

Salaries were cut by between 24 and 30 per cent during the financial crisis - a District Court judge now earns more than 111 thousand euro.

According to the Irish Examiner Judges have written to the government claiming they can't afford to wait for pay to be restored.