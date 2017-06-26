A group representing Irish judges has hit back at Leo Varadkar, saying its concerns about judicial appointments are too serious to keep silent.



In a rare public statement, the Association of Judges of Ireland says it can't understand the rationale for giving control of judicial appointments to a body of mostly legal outsiders.



The body says it cannot imagine any other industry having to leave its future in the hands of people who don't belong to the profession.

The bill is due in the Dáil tomorrow evening, and the letter comes only a day after Varadkar effectively told judges not to intervene in political debates.



Our political correspondent Gavan Reilly is following this unusual development:

The government appears set to go ahead with its bill.

Transport minister Shane Ross, who's been a champion of the legislation, says he's keen for an overhaul: