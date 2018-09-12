Junior Cert results for 2018 will be released later this morning.

Over 62 thousand students will be able to collect results from their school or online.

At top of the class this year are 47 pupils who achieved 11 A grades for all subjects including the highest grade of “Distinction” in English

the new “Distinction” grade for English and the “A” grade in all other subjects do not share the same grade boundaries,

The new grade of “Distinction” represents the highest achievement possible under the new Junior Cycle English subject specification and examination

The numbers sitting this year's exams increased slightly - up 1.5 percent on 2017. Grades are being awarded today across a total of 25 subjects

Results will be available at schools around the country and online from 4 o'clock.