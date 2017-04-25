A juror has been discharged in the trial of Solidarity TD Paul Murphy and six others who are accused of falsely imprisoning former Tánaiste Joan Burton.

Judge Melanie Greally told the remaining jurors that an “issue had arisen” that led to the discharge and she adjourned the case until tomorrow to swear in a replacement.

The seven accused, which includes two Dublin Solidarity Councillors, are also accused of falsely imprisoning the Labour TD’s adviser Karen O’Connell.

The offences are alleged to have happened during a water charge protest in Jobstown in Dublin in November 2014.