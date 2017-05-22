The jury has begun its deliberations in the trial of a Dublin man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend in a hotel room in Tallaght in Dublin.

Eric Locke of St. John’s Park East in Clondalkin claims he was suffering from a mental illness when he strangled Sonia Blount in February 2014.

The 23-year-old has raised the defence of diminished responsibility which can reduce a murder charge to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Before sending them away, Mr. Justice Michael Moriarty told the jurors not to concern themselves with the consequences of their decision.