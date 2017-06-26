The jury in the Jobstown Six trial has begun its deliberations.

In her directions to the jury, Judge Melanie Greally said the restraint of Joan Burton must have been total and intentional for it to amount to false imprisonment.

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy and five others are on trial for the False Imprisonment of the former Tanaiste and her advisor Karen O’Connell at a spontaneous water charge protest in November 2014 in Jobstown.

The prosecution claims the women were effectively trapped when protesters surrounded two Garda vehicles they were in.

The judge said the jurors should be fearless in their deliberations, which they began at 3pm this afternoon and will resume tomorrow.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney was in court: