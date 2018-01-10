David Drumm has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to defraud depositors and investors at Anglo Irish Bank in 2008.

A jury is being sworn in for the trial of the former Chief Executive of the financial institution, who lives in Skerries in Dublin.

He is accused of conspiring to defraud depositors and investors at Anglo by dishonestly creating the impression that deposits in 2008 were €7.2 billion larger than they were.

Judge Karen O’Connor told the prospective jurors they should not serve if they’ve ever been employed by Anglo Irish bank or Irish Life.

They also shouldn’t serve, she said, if they’ve strong views on Anglo and feel they couldn’t deal with the matter fairly or impartially.

Anyone who expressed themselves in public - including online - regarding Anglo, the banking crisis or bankers was also advised not to serve.

Stephanie Grogan reports from the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court: