The jury in the Carrickmines fire inquest has returned verdicts of misadventure in relation to the deaths of ten people.

Five adults and five children from two traveller families died when a fire broke out in a mobile home at the south Dublin halting site in 2015.

Before retiring earlier today, the jurors were told they’d no role to play in establishing who, if anyone, was to blame for what happened.

Their job was to consider who died, where they died and how they died.

Thomas Connors, his wife Sylvia and three children and five members of the Lynch family who were visiting that night died from carbon monoxide poisoning

A chip pan left on a cooker was the cause of the fire. Mr. Connors was the only one found to have eaten chips that night.

His baby daughter Mary was taken from the burning caravan but had to be rescued for a second time after the fire spread to the unit she was taken to.

She didn’t survive.

The jury returned verdicts of death by misadventure for all ten victims and made a number of recommendations including that new guidelines relating to fire safety for traveller accommodation to be implemented as best practice