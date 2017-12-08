The jury in the trial of a Dublin man accused of a double murder in Co. Louth has failed to reach a verdict.

Jason O'Driscoll from Richmond Avenue in Fairview in Dublin denied murdering two car thieves in March 2012.

The prosecution never suggested Jason O’Driscoll shot Anthony Burnett and Joseph Redmond – two men described as “low-level criminals” from Dublin.

It was their case that he was there, at Ravensdale Park just outside Dundalk, on the night they were killed - Mar 7th 2012 and was therefore a participant.

It was claimed he’d arranged to meet them with a view to buying a car they’d stolen from outside a house on the southside of Dublin.

The men were both shot in the head as they sat in the front of the car and it was set alight afterwards.

All of the evidence against Mr. O’Driscoll was circumstantial.

The jury heard about phone records allegedly linking him to the victims and CCTV footage showing a car supposedly “escorting” the stolen VW Golf shortly before it was set on fire.

In the end, the jurors couldn’t reach agreement and they were discharged after deliberating for over 11 hours.

The DPP will now have to decide whether she should pursue a retrial.