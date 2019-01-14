A jury has been sworn in to hear the full inquest into the deaths of five adults and five children at a halting site in Co. Dublin.

They were killed when a fire broke out at the Carrickmines site in October 2015.

Tara Gilbert, one of the ten victims, was pregnant at the time of the fire.

Her partner Willie Lynch and their daughters Jodie and Kelsey also died.

Thomas Connors, his wife Sylvia and their five children also lost their lives as well as Jimmy Lynch – an older brother of Willie Lynch.

All ten died from carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of smoke inhalation.