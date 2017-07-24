Bieber cancels final leg of Purpose tour

Justin Bieber has cancelled the rest of his Purpose World Tour due to what are being described as "unforeseen circumstances".

The star has been on the road for 18 months, and was still due to play 14 more dates in the US, Canada and Asia over the next few months.

Some fans just couldn't "belieb" it.


Others were sympathetic...



The mega tour has seen him perform 150 shows across 6 continents, including a Dublin date.

Anyone with tickets for the remaining shows will now be refunded.

Bieber's people issued a statement saying: "Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months." 

It seems like Justin's "Sorry".

 