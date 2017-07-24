Justin Bieber has cancelled the rest of his Purpose World Tour due to what are being described as "unforeseen circumstances".

The star has been on the road for 18 months, and was still due to play 14 more dates in the US, Canada and Asia over the next few months.

Some fans just couldn't "belieb" it.

Me after finding out Justin Bieber cancelled his Purpose World Tour pic.twitter.com/7HBpdGYNLA — fab_shay (@fabshayy) July 24, 2017





Others were sympathetic...

Justin Bieber has been doing Purpose Tour for nearly 2 years and has done over 150 shows he deserves a break guys his health comes first — ً (@bieberdepth) July 24, 2017





i hope this angel is okay. we will always be here by your side @justinbieber ❤️ #beliebers pic.twitter.com/NLBqwUIjUI — cierra (@biebshawtie) July 24, 2017





The mega tour has seen him perform 150 shows across 6 continents, including a Dublin date.

Anyone with tickets for the remaining shows will now be refunded.

Bieber's people issued a statement saying: "Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months."

It seems like Justin's "Sorry".