Kanye West has followed in his wife Kim Kardashian's footsteps and has met President Trump in the White House.

The pair hugged as the rapper voiced his support for Mr Trump, who called Kanye a 'smart cookie. West, wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, also ruled out running to be president himself until 2024.

West and Mr Trump were set to discuss a range of issues during his White House visit, including manufacturing, prison reform, preventing gang crime and reducing violence in Chicago - where the A-lister grew up.

But, one of the strangest moments was when Kanye used his phone to show Mr Trump his vision of a replacement for Air Force One.

Here are some of the stranger moments:

Here is the whole bizarre encounter: