Kanye West has caused some controversy, suggesting 400 years of slavery "sounds like a choice".

The rapper made the comments during an interview with TMZ, where he also spoke about becoming hooked on painkillers after having liposuction in 2016.

His comments about slavery have been widely condemned:

Kanye West stirs up the TMZ newsroom over TRUMP, SLAVERY and FREE THOUGHT. There's A LOT more that went down ... and the fireworks are exploding on @TMZLive today. pic.twitter.com/5vkKEEOKPi — TMZ (@TMZ) May 2, 2018





Kanye's since tweeted to say his words were misinterpreted:

to make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018





My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018













