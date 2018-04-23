It's been confirmed that the Duchess of Cambridge's had a boy.

Kate Middleton went into labour early this morning.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.



The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.



The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.



Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Prince William and Kate are already proud parents to Prince George who's 4 and Princess Charlotte who's 2.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour.



The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Royal fans have been gathering near the hospital all morning in the hope of catching a glimpse of the child at some point.

Royal baby watch at the Lindo wing with @QueenVicMirror pic.twitter.com/weyTYmOEhH — ian vogler (@ianvogler) April 23, 2018









