Katie Taylor has said it is a dream come true to become the unified women's world lightweight boxing champion.

She is now the WBA and IBF title holder, after defeating Argentina's Victoria Bustos on points at New York's Barclay's Centre.

All three judges gave the fight to Katie after ten rounds.

On social media she was widely praised for her performance:

What a performance by @KatieTaylor your on top of the world 🇮🇪🇮🇪🥊🥊🍀🍀 congratulations now unified champion 🇮🇪 — John Joe Nevin (@johnJoeNevin) April 29, 2018

The win means Katie is now halfway towards her goal of becoming undisputed world champion in her weight division, which she is hoping to achieve by the end of the year.

Speaking after the fight, Katie said: "I'm so, so happy now. As I've said before, it's always been my dream to unify this title.

"It was a tough, tough contest. I had to work for every second and every round... she was obviously a proven champ coming into the fight, so I knew I had to be sharp."