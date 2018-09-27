Donald Trump’s nominee to the US Supreme Court has claimed that allegations of sexual assault against him are “part of a calculated political hit.”

Brett Kavanaugh has been testifying to the US Senate this evening after his accuser, Dr Christine Blasey Ford, gave a harrowing account of the alleged incident to the gathered politicians.

The high-stakes hearing is a major test of whether Donald Trump's nominee can be confirmed for a life-long appointment to the country's highest court.

His appointment was initially expected to be approved as a matter of course, however three women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against him in recent weeks.

He has vehemently denied all the allegations.

Dr Christine Blasey Ford

Earlier today, Dr Ford - the first woman to speak out against Judge Kavanaugh - claimed he held her down and groped her during a high school party in 1982.

She said she feared for her life during the alleged incident when she was 15-years-old and he was 17.

She dismissed suggestions that it could be a case of mistaken identity, telling senators she is "100%" certain Mr Kavanaugh was her alleged attacker.

“I tried to yell for help,” she said.

“When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from yelling.

“This is what terrified me the most and has had the most lasting impact on my life.

“It was hard for me to breathe and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me."

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

When it was his turn to testify, judge Kavanaugh broke down as he said his reputation had been “totally and permanently destroyed” by the allegations.

Describing the allegations as a "grotesque and calculated character assassination," he said he was not even at the house party in question – although Dr Ford never specified a date for the incident.

“This has destroyed my family and my good name,” he said. “A good name built up through decades of public service at the highest levels of the American Government.

“This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit.”

Earlier Dr Ford said the weeks since coming forward with the allegations have been the hardest of her life.

"I have had to relive this trauma in front of the world and I have seen my life picked apart by people on television and on Twitter."

She noted: "My family and I have been the target of constant harassment and death threats. I have been called the most vile and hateful names imaginable.

"These messages, while far fewer than the expressions of support, have been terrifying to receive and have rocked me to my core."

The hearing is continuing in Washington.

