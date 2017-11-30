Kellogg's is to cut the amount of sugar in some of its most popular cereals.

It will see a reduction of between 20 and 40 percent in Coco Pops, Rice Krispies, and Rice Krispies Multi-Grain Shapes.

The company says it will also stop selling Ricicles and end on-pack promotions aimed at children on Frosties.

The company says it will also go further to tackle salt, with significant reductions already made.

Susan Keogh has been speaking to Grainne O'Brien, Communications Director with Kellogs about the changes: