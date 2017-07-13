The Counsellor to US President Donald Trump has used flash cards to explain Russian collusion.

Kellyanne Conway was pointing out the difference between 'collusion' and 'conclusion' on Fox News.

It comes after the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, met a Russian lawyer to try and get dirt on Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign.

President Trump has insisted he was unaware of the controversial meeting until a "couple of days ago".

But Conway explains (visually) that there's no evidence of any collusion with Russia:



