The Taoiseach has moved to correct comments he made yesterday, over his contact with the Saudi Arabian government on women's rights.

Kenny last night told reporters he had raised women's rights during a trade visit in 2014 - but at the time, he told the Dáil they had NOT discussed the issue.

Speaking to reporters in Canada this evening, he's confirmed that human rights were discussed in general during the trade mission to the Gulf region.

Meanwhile, he's still insisting it would be harmful to Ireland's diplomatic efforts if it was revealed whether Ireland voted for the Saudis to join a high-level UN commission on women.

Here's the Taoiseach in 2014, telling the Dáil that women's rights were not specifically discussed during a trade visit that year:

This evening in Canada, Kenny has again clarified his remarks - and said women's rights were not raised specifically during his trip.

He said that human rights in a more general sense had been discussed, and that the foreign affairs minister Charlie Flanagan had continued to do so since then.