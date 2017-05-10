Enda Kenny's been forced to again defend the Garda Commissioner - insisting SHE is the one dealing with financial issues in the Garda training college.

But both Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin have accused Noirin O'Sullivan of failing in her legal duties to the state.

The row follows concerns about how long it took the Commissioner to inform the Government about the spending issues in Templemore.

Paperwork emerged yesterday that O'Sullivan was formally advised in July 2015 to inform the Minister for Justice about the financial concerns at the training college.

No such notification was made until October 2016, a full fifteen months later.

Today Enda Kenny told the Dáil that it was entirely up Noirin O'Sullivan's discretion to inform the government about the issues.

But both Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin say O'Sullivan had a legal duty to inform Frances Fitzgerald about the problems, and failed to do so.

Our political correspondent Gavan Reilly filed this report for Today FM's National Lunchtime News: