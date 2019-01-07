Kevin Spacey has appeared in a US court this afternoon to deny a charge of indecent assault and battery.

Spacey is being accused of inappropriately touching an 18 year old man at a bar in 2016.

Lawyers for the actor have entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

In today's brief court appearance, Space didn't speak - only nodding to acknowledge the judges order that he stay away from the man.

A hearing has been set for March - which the actor doesn't have to appear at.