A toy originally designed for children with special needs is now the latest playground craze.



Following on from JoJo Bows, Pokemon Go and Loom Bands we now have Fidget Spinners.



They come in a range of shapes and sizes, they can fit in your pocket and they're cheap and most importantly for parents silent!

And the makers say they can help children with daily tasks and help to relieve anxiety.

But shops are selling out fast with every child in the country looking to get their hands on one.



The man behind the Fidget Spinner is Kevin Mulcahy from Limerick:





