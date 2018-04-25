Kids Have More Energy Than Endurance Athletes
Parents may have suspected it all along - but it's been confirmed that children have better energy levels than endurance athletes.
According to the Irish Independent, scientists have made the discovery, which means it's virtually impossible for the average adult to keep up.
And for mums and dads hoping that tiring them out will result in a good night's sleep, children also have a amazing recovery time which means they get back to their hyper selves quicker than sports people.