Some parents are said to be putting their children's health at risk with high-protein diets.

Experts at the European Congress on Obesity found some toddlers were consuming more than four times too much.

Research on more than 3,500 children found those who ate the most were carrying extra fat.

Meanwhile, the Safefood agency is calling for obesity to be recognised as a disease instead of something people can be blamed for.



Safefood says the stigma surrounding weight means that the two thirds of adults and one quarter of children who are obese, are not getting the help they need.



The organisation wants the language surrounding the issue to become more positive, in the same way we've changed from talking about mental illness to mental health.



Dr. Marian O'Reilly from Safefood says it can be difficult for people to lose weight on their own:

