Tomorrow the country is set to be gripped by the announcement of Budget 2019, where we'll find out how the government plans to spend its money for the coming year.

We've heard pre-budget submissions from political parties and special interest groups, but now it's time for the nations kids' thoughts.

What would they do if they were in charge of the country's finances?

Well, flying cars, making houses more colourful and building more homes and hospitals are just some of the things they're calling for.

Children's charity Barnardos has released a video in the build up to tomorrow's Budget.

These kids explain what they would do if they were responsible for the country's purse strings: