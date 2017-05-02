Kids think the cost of an average family holiday is around €10 when it really costs 150 times that amount!

A poll of 1000 children aged between four and twelve found that they though a family holiday costs around the same price as a cinema ticket when it's really worth around €1,500.

According to the kids, their ideal destination is somewhere hot with a beach or water park. Their favourite travelling companion would be Harry Potter, comedian Jack Whitehall or US President Donald Trump.

And according to children the most important things to take with them are are swimming goggles, games consoles and tablet computers.