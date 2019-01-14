The Naas to Newbridge Road in Co. Kildare is currently closed to all traffic as a result of a gas leak.

Kildare County Council says it's closed between the Bundle of Sticks roundabout and Ladytown Crossroads.

The Council is urging people avoid the area, and says that major traffic disruption is expected.

Traffic from Newbridge is being diverted left at Ladytown towards Floods Cross and from the Bundle of Sticks onto the M7 motorway or right onto the Rathangan Road.

The road closure may last for several hours and could be closed overnight as a precaution.

Gas Networks Ireland technical staff are currently at the scene dealing with a report of third party damage to a gas main.

They are currently assessing the precise cause of the incident.