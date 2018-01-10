Planning permission has been granted for a new extension to the Kildare Village shopping outlet.

It will mean an extra 6,212 square metres of floor area to the development.

The addition will be one and two-storey buildings directly adjoining existing ones.

This will be made up of a number of restaurant/café units, several retail outlet units as well as public toilets and ATMs.

While three existing outlet units and one restaurant/café unit will be demolished to facilitate the changes.

Kildare County Council has also given the go-ahead to add an extra 460 car parking spaces over two levels.