The US President said "we have a chance to achieve a truly wonderful result"

North Korea's leader has arrived in Singapore ahead of Tuesday's historic summit with Donald Trump.

The country's foreign minister welcomed Kim Jong Un earlier.

The US President is on his way to Singapore, seeking a deal on Pyongyang's denuclearisation.

Speaking as he left the G7 summit in Quebec for Singapore, President Trump said he was feeling 'really confident' about his meeting with the North Korean leader.

He said: "I feel that Kim Jong Un wants to do something great for his people, and he has that opportunity. And he won’t have that opportunity again."

Tuesday's summit is set to take place at a hotel on the small tourist resort island of Sentosa.

It comes following weeks of uncertainty over the summit.

It was ultimately confirmed last week that the meeting would proceed as planned following a flurry of diplomacy - culminating with a senior North Korean official visiting the White House.