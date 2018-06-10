North Korea's leader has arrived in Singapore ahead of Tuesday's historic summit with Donald Trump.

The country's foreign minister welcomed Kim Jong Un earlier.

Welcomed Chairman Kim Jong Un, who has just arrived in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/ZLK4ouIejx — Vivian Balakrishnan (@VivianBala) June 10, 2018

The US President is on his way to Singapore, seeking a deal on Pyongyang's denuclearisation.

Speaking as he left the G7 summit in Quebec for Singapore, President Trump said he was feeling 'really confident' about his meeting with the North Korean leader.

He said: "I feel that Kim Jong Un wants to do something great for his people, and he has that opportunity. And he won’t have that opportunity again."

I am on my way to Singapore where we have a chance to achieve a truly wonderful result for North Korea and the World. It will certainly be an exciting day and I know that Kim Jong-un will work very hard to do something that has rarely been done before... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Tuesday's summit is set to take place at a hotel on the small tourist resort island of Sentosa.

It comes following weeks of uncertainty over the summit.

It was ultimately confirmed last week that the meeting would proceed as planned following a flurry of diplomacy - culminating with a senior North Korean official visiting the White House.