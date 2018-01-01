North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says his country's nuclear ambitions have now become a reality.

He did suggest he's open to dialogue with South Korea, saying military tensions with his neighbour should be reduced.

But he's used his New Year address to warn his enemies.

The leader of North Korea says he now has a nuclear button on his desk which is always within reach.

Kim Jong Un used his New Year message to warn the US that the country is now in range of his nuclear warheads.

He says expanding his arsenal is now a priority.