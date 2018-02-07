Kim Jong Un's sister is set to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in South Korea this week.

Seoul officials confirmed that Kim Yo Jong - the youngest daughter of the late Kim Jong Il - will attend Friday's event.

She is said to be closer to her older borther, and is also an alternate member of North Korea's top decision-making body, the politburo.

The games in Pyeongchang will see North and South Korean athletes marching under the same banner at the opening ceremony, while there will also be a single united Korean ice hockey team.

A delegation of North Korean athletes will also compete in several events, including cross-country skiing, figure skating and short-track speed skating.

It comes as the US announced plans for fresh economic sanctions yet against North Korea.

Vice President Mike Pence, who is currently in Japan, said: "The United States of America will soon unveil the toughest and most aggressive round of economic sanctions on North Korea ever - and we will continue to isolate North Korea until it abandons its nuclear and ballistic missile programs once and for all."

He also warned that the North & South Korea had previously "marched under the same banner" at past Olympics "only to see North Korea continue its pursuit of threats and provocations".