The North Korean leader's reported to have promised to shut his nuclear test site next month.

A spokesperson for South Korean President Moon Jae-in says it will be decommissioned in public and foreign experts will be invited to watch - to ensure transparency.

Meanwhile President Trump's claimed credit for the historic talks between the two countries.

"One of the fake news groups this morning said 'what do you think President Trump had to do with it?' - I'll tell you what.....like how about, everything"

He told supporters in Michigan he's looking forward to meeting the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the next few weeks;

"The denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula - of North Korea - denuke!

We'll see how it goes and again whatever happens happens. Look, I may go in, it may not work out, I leave."