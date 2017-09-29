Kim Kardashian West has finally confirmed she's having a baby in a video from the upcoming series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The 36 year-old's reportedly using a surrogate because of health issues.

The Kardashian's are currently celebrating the 10th anniversary of their reality show, with the 17th season starting this Sunday.

Kim has tweeted a clip where she tells her sister Khloe that she's expecting a baby with husband Kanye West:

Season 14 is gonna be wild. Tune in this Sunday!!! #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/rnpIdGiNyK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017



