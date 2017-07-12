A well known property expert in the UK is facing a major backlash after she said that washing machines in people's kitchens are disgusting.

Kirtie Allsop is being labelled a snob after writing on twitter that her life's work is in part dedicated to getting washing machines out of the kitchen.

It is disgusting, my life's work is in part dedicated to getting washing machines out of the kitchen. https://t.co/FDqjoGOnlN — Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) July 10, 2017





When asked where people should put it if don't have a utility room she replied, bathroom, hall cupboard, airing cupboard, anywhere.

The row has really taken off on twitter!

I do love how cross everyone got over this one. pic.twitter.com/rYJkKrnhzv — Laura Wright (@laurafwright) July 10, 2017





Look what twitter has driven @KirstieMAllsopp to . Death by spinning 😍 x pic.twitter.com/RkPkVNLEW9 — Sharon Withers (@lilybell61) July 10, 2017





@KirstieMAllsopp certain areas have always had the answer to where to locate the washing machine pic.twitter.com/Q6smyPKdgF — Adrian Wright (@citysleuth) July 11, 2017





Right, are well all done now? pic.twitter.com/BiDPpHcp0a — Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) July 10, 2017



