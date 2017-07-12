She said washing machines in kitchens were disgusting

A well known property expert in the UK is facing a major backlash after she said that washing machines in people's kitchens are disgusting.

Kirtie Allsop is being labelled a snob after writing on twitter that her life's work is in part dedicated to getting washing machines out of the kitchen.


When asked where people should put it if don't have a utility room she replied, bathroom, hall cupboard, airing cupboard, anywhere.

The row has really taken off on twitter!





 