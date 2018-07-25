Kit Kat has been told it can't legally own the shape of its famous chocolate bar.

The European Court of Justice has ruled Nestle can't have a Trade Mark for the look of its four-fingered wafer.

The court said Nestle had not shown that its shape had sufficient distinctive character in all the countries it sought protection.

Nestle had been able to prove the bar's distinctive character in 10 countries (Denmark, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Finland, Sweden, and the UK) but couldn't prove the same for Belgium, Ireland, Greece and Portugal.

The confectionery giant has been trying to protect the shape for several years and has faced a number of oppositions including from rival Cadbury.