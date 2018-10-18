Kleenex is to re-brand its 'Mansize' tissues, after claims the name is sexist.

The firm has responded to those complaining on social media.

It says the boxes will now be labelled as 'Extra Large' instead.

The company says: "We recently made changes to our Mansize branding and will now be labeled as Extra Large keep an eye out in shops".

But opinion appears mixed.

One Twitter user suggested: "I'm female, and I don't feel 'unequal' by using a product named 'Mansize'. I actually prefer these ones".

Do you know what.. it’s actually okay to NOT BE OFFENDED BY EVERYTHING! I actually hate my generation of serial offenders! 🤦🏼‍♀️ I’m female, and I don’t feel “unequal” by using a product named ‘Mansize’. I actually prefer these ones! 🤧https://t.co/AkzGpOnIif — Sammy Jade 🎃🔮 (@sammyyjadee) October 18, 2018

Another said: "Do women have different colds to men which mean they have different tissues?".

Really @Kleenex ? Do women have different colds to men which mean they have different tissues? pic.twitter.com/fbwv3ZrTBp — Douglas Butt (@dougpeterbutt) October 7, 2018

Another gave an example of why she thinks the name needs to change.