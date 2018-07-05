The Kremlin says it's very worried about two people who've been left critically ill after being exposed to a deadly nerve agent in Wiltshire.



The couple, named locally as mother Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley, were found in Amesbury on Saturday - shortly after visiting Salisbury.



That's where former a Russian spy and his daughter were targeted with the same substance in March.



Police are looking into whether the cases could be linked - but say there was "nothing in their background" to suggest they were targetted.



The British authorities have not accused Russia of involvement in the new incident, saying their working assumption is that the pair were contaminated by accident.



A Kremlin Spokerperson said that they don't have information about what substances were used and how - adding that the case is very worrying.

Elsewhere a Twitter account belonging to one of the Russia's embassies has taunted Britain in the wake of the attack

How dumb they think 🇷🇺 is to use “again” so-called “Novichok” in the middle of the FIFA World Cup and after the special session of the CSP (convened by the way by 🇬🇧) that gave the #OPCW attribution functions. The show must go on? pic.twitter.com/a9FdJceWIv — Russian Embassy in NL🇷🇺🇳🇱 (@rusembassynl) July 5, 2018





Door to door inquiries are being carried out in Wiltshire, while health experts are warning people in the area not to pick up discarded objects.