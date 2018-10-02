A Dublin Councillor says he's bringing an emergency motion to his colleagues following upset at the opening of a donut shop.

Krispy Kreme, which has a new 24/7 drive-thru in Blanchardstown, has apologised to nearby residents who've complained about noise.

Some people living close to the outlet say drivers beeping their horns while queuing late at night have been keeping them awake.

Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Donnelly, who lives nearby, says the company has asked customers to respect residents.

He observed: "Krispy Kreme have an absolute responsibility to do something here.

"If they cannot control the people who are parking and going into the drive-thru... there is a responsibility for the guards to come in here and maybe have a look at this, but also [on] Fingal County Council planning enforcement to ensure they are abiding by the law."

In a statement, Krispy Kreme says: "Following from the well-received opening of our new store in Blanchardstown Centre, we are aware that a small number of customers using the drive thru service have been beeping their car horns late at night.

"We are working to prevent this and we ask all customers coming to the drive thru to respect the area and the residents who live nearby."