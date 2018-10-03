Krispy Kreme is closing its 24/7 Dublin drive-thru, just a week after it opened.

The company says this is because of "late-night noise".

From today, the drive-thru in Blanchardstown will be open between the hours of 6.00am and 11.30pm.

It doughnut firm says while consumer response to its first Irish store has been "beyond initial expectations", noise has been an upset for neighbours.

Richard Cheshire, CEO of Krispy Kreme UK and Ireland, says: "Some customers have been beeping their horns and disturbing families in nearby apartment complexes.

"Most importantly, we are saying to our neighbours, we've listened and we're making changes immediately."

It says it'll continue to liasise with its traffic management team to examine alternative options.

It's also in ongoing discussions with Fingal County Council, Blanchardstown Centre Management and the local Garda Traffic Corp.