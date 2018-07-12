Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is set to become the youngest self-made billionaire in the US thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics company she launched two years ago.

The youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner family, she has been named among America's 60 richest self-made women.

20 year old Kylie is number 27 on Forbes' annual rich list and it also the magazine's cover star.

Forbes said it valued her company at nearly $800 million and that Jenner owns 100 per cent of it.

Her sister Kim Kardashian, who has her own cosmetics, clothing and mobile games lines, is worth $350 million.

thank you @Forbes for this article and the recognition. I’m so blessed to do what i love everyday. #KylieCosmetics pic.twitter.com/CRBwlBByk9 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 11, 2018



