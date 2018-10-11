Kylie Minogue has announced her rescheduled Irish tour dates.

The singer was forced to call off the shows earlier this week because of a throat infection.

She'll now play Dublin's 3Arena on December 3rd, and the SSE Arena in Belfast on December 5th.

All tickets for the cancelled shows are still valid for the rescheduled gigs.

Kylie had her own message for fans who were concerned for her wellbeing: