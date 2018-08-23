A discussion on the inclusion of LGBT members in the Catholic Church will take place on day two of the World Meeting of Families.

The talks coincide with a rainbow choir of LGBT singers who will be protesting outside the event at the RDS in Dublin - organisers say they were refused permission to have a stand at the event.

It comes as new Government research that claims one-in-three no longer fit the church's traditional definition of family.

Ursula Halligan is one of those organising the singing protest - she says the church continues to insist on a stereotypical image of the family: 'even the Pope said in June that the legitimate family in the eyes of the church was a heterosexual family, on top of that the church's theology describes LGBT people as objectively disordered and their love is intrinsically evil so if they were truly welcoming they would change those things'.

The Rainbow Choir will gather on at 1.15pm outside the railings of the RDS on the Merrion Road.

The group will sing two songs: “Something Inside So Strong” and the Sisters Sledge hit, “We Are Family”.



