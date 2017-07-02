The Labour leader has admitted 'it was a mistake' to prosecute the Jobstown 6 for false imprisonment instead of public order offences.

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy and five other men were all cleared this week of falsely imprisoning the former Tanaiste Joan Burton, during an anti water charge demonstration in 2014.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin says his party had no hand, act or part in the prosecution.

but he says the DPP's decision was a mistake: