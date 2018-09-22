The Labour Leader says he's very worried over whether Britain and the European Union can reach an agreement on Brexit before next month's EU summit.

The British Prime Minister Theresa May said yesterday negotiations over the Irish border and trade are at an impasse, and they will continue preparations for a "no-deal" scenario.

Meanwhile, the European Council President Donald Tusk says he's 'convinced' a deal is still possible.

The UK is due to leave the EU in just over 6 months time, and Labour leader Brendan Howlin is concerned about how negotiations are progressing.