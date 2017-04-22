Labour is calling on the health minister to publish the deal with the Sisters of Charity in relation to the proposed national maternity hospital.



There is continuing controversy after it emerged the state is to hand over ownership of the facility to the St. Vincent's hospital group.



The board of the company said in a statement last night it was reviewing the deal, leading to speculation it may pull out of the arrangement.



Labour has passed three emergency motions at its national conference in Wexford, including calling for a compulsory purchase order of the Dublin site.



Former leader Joan Burton says Minister Simon Harris needs to reveal exactly what was agreed here:

