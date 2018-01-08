The singer claims the band wants "100% of the publishing"

Lana Del Rey has said she is being sued by Radiohead for allegedly copying their 1992 hit Creep.

The lawsuit is apparently in relation to Del Rey's song Get Free, from her latest album Lust For Life.

The singer took to Twitter to highlight the legal battle, claiming the band wants "100% of the publishing".

She added that Radiohead's lawyers have been "relentless".

Radiohead themselves faced legal action over Creep's resemblance to another song - The Hollies' The Air That I Breathe.

In a settlement, Radiohead agreed to credit the earlier song's writers, who also reportedly received a share of Creep's royalties.

What do you think about the supposed similarities between the Lana Del Rey and Radiohead songs?