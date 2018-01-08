Lana Del Rey has said she is being sued by Radiohead for allegedly copying their 1992 hit Creep.

The lawsuit is apparently in relation to Del Rey's song Get Free, from her latest album Lust For Life.

The singer took to Twitter to highlight the legal battle, claiming the band wants "100% of the publishing".

She added that Radiohead's lawyers have been "relentless".

It’s true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing - I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 7, 2018

Radiohead themselves faced legal action over Creep's resemblance to another song - The Hollies' The Air That I Breathe.

In a settlement, Radiohead agreed to credit the earlier song's writers, who also reportedly received a share of Creep's royalties.

What do you think about the supposed similarities between the Lana Del Rey and Radiohead songs?