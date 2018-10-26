Large Dog Turnout At Polling Stations
Dogs across the country are joining in on the Presidential election and blasphemy referendum.
At the moment, the numbers of people turning out to vote across the country are low.
However, there are plenty of dogs heading to the polls.
#dogsatpollingstations has been one of the top trends in Ireland today.
Diesel says that in these uncertain times we need more doggy biscuits. #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/h0H40rSE8Y— JoeLaff (@SilentFugitive) October 26, 2018
Nine-year-old Jackson patiently waiting on his owner to return from voting in the presidential elections. #Aras18 #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/6HPTvmIN0v— Cate McCurry (@CateMcCurry) October 26, 2018
Pugs for blasphemy!#dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/uOrJFMPbaZ— SQN Education (@sqneducation) October 26, 2018
Buffy says make sure you get out to vote today!#dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/RmPBklPoQB— Siobhan Quill (@Yokeups) October 26, 2018
This is the nearest I can get to #dogsatpollingstations, so right now I'm living vicariously. #Aras18 #blasref pic.twitter.com/fqEQvSHEr0— Joan 🎃'Lantern (@clicky_here) October 26, 2018
Sheri casting her vote this lunchtime. #DogsAtPollingStations @daveybrien @BrodHiggins pic.twitter.com/OmEZICRfVS— Sarah Bradley (@sarsbradley) October 26, 2018
I think I need a shower before I bring Mammy to vote later. #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/m3WEJKbJqe— Darcey Larke (@Darcey1Dog) October 26, 2018
But Fintan raises a valid point...What about other animals?
What about sheep at polling stations....in the field across the road like. #dogsatpollingstations #Aras18 #BlasphemyRef #Blasref #Election2018 #PresidentialElection pic.twitter.com/t3wcWPFb46— Fintan Marron (@FintanMusic) October 26, 2018