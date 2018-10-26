#dogsatpollingstations has been trending on Twitter all day

Dogs across the country are joining in on the Presidential election and blasphemy referendum.

At the moment, the numbers of people turning out to vote across the country are low.

However, there are plenty of dogs heading to the polls.

#dogsatpollingstations has been one of the top trends in Ireland today.

But Fintan raises a valid point...What about other animals?