Dogs across the country are joining in on the Presidential election and blasphemy referendum.

At the moment, the numbers of people turning out to vote across the country are low.

However, there are plenty of dogs heading to the polls.

#dogsatpollingstations has been one of the top trends in Ireland today.

Diesel says that in these uncertain times we need more doggy biscuits. #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/h0H40rSE8Y — JoeLaff (@SilentFugitive) October 26, 2018

Nine-year-old Jackson patiently waiting on his owner to return from voting in the presidential elections. #Aras18 #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/6HPTvmIN0v — Cate McCurry (@CateMcCurry) October 26, 2018

Buffy says make sure you get out to vote today!#dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/RmPBklPoQB — Siobhan Quill (@Yokeups) October 26, 2018

I think I need a shower before I bring Mammy to vote later. #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/m3WEJKbJqe — Darcey Larke (@Darcey1Dog) October 26, 2018

But Fintan raises a valid point...What about other animals?