An investigation's underway into a mugging in Dublin city centre.

The robbery happened just before 7 o'clock on Monday night, when a man in his 50s was getting out of his car on Mount Street Upper.

He started walking towards Fitzwilliam Street Lower but was approached by a man just before the junction.

A struggle broke out when the man tried to grab a package he was carrying - leaving the victim with minor injuries.

The suspect made off with cigarettes worth 700 euro and a large quantity of cash and headed in the direction of Stephen's Lane and Verschoyle Place.

He was wearing grey sweat pants, a grey sweatshirt and a baseball cap with blue writing on the front.

And he's described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, around 5'10 in height, of stocky build, with dark brown hair and a Dublin accent.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Pearse Street Garda station.