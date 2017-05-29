Young Irish holiday-makers are turning their backs on the beach.

A new survey contradicts the Ibiza stereotype of young people only interested in sun, sex and sangria.

The poll has revealed that more 25 to 35 year olds are considering culture and sightseeing opportunities as the most important factors for choosing a destination.

It seems older generations are the real sun-worshippers and are more likely to book a resort holiday.

The poll by the AA also revealed that holidays are now back on the agenda after the recession with many people no longer choosing the cheapest option.